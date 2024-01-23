NIKKI SIXX's Wife COURTNEY Discusses Decision To Leave Los Angeles - "We Were Really Scared Sh!tless Of What Was Happening During Covid And With The Rioting"

In a new interview with Fox News, Nikki Sixx's wife, Courtney Sixx, opens up about how leaving Los Angeles for Wyoming was the "best thing" they could have done for their family.

The 38-year-old lifestyle expert and Bouquet Box co-founder moved to Jackson Hole with the 65-year-old Mötley Crüe bassist and their daughter Ruby, 4, in 2020. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Courtney shared her thoughts on how their family has benefited from relocating to the Cowboy State.

"It's made us a lot more hearty," Sixx said. "I think it's really brought out the best versions of ourselves for our whole family. It was just the best thing we could have done."

Sixx recalled that she and Nikki began considering leaving LA after becoming alarmed at the crime spike in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were really scared s---less of what was happening during COVID and with the rioting," Sixx admitted. "We live outside of LA, and Ruby was not even one. I can say, I know I'm not alone, that I was like, 'It's the apocalypse. What is happening?'"

