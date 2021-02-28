NITA STRAUSS Films Ibanez Jiva Junior Demo

World-renowned guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has recorded a video in which she details a lower-cost version of her signature JIVA10 guitar, the Ibanez JIVAJR. It boasts the same basic design as its predecessor — it’s sleek, aggressive, and built for speed. Topped off with an Edge-Zero II tremolo and an eye-grabbing Beaten Path EKG-style fingerboard inlay, the JIVAJR Nita Strauss Signature will pummel every note you play into meek submission — it’s a serious sonic weapon.

Earlier in February, Nita Strauss visited the Sweetwater Guitar Gallery to make sure they're giving their customers’ guitars the care they deserve - join Nita as she learns how to process guitars like a Sweetwater pro.