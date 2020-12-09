NITA STRAUSS Signature Guitar Strap Available From Levy's Music

December 9, 2020, an hour ago

news riff notes hard rock nita strauss

NITA STRAUSS Signature Guitar Strap Available From Levy's Music

"My beautiful signature strap is available worldwide from Levy's Music, states guitarist Nita Strauss. "I’m so thrilled with how it came out - plus it’s a perfect match with JIVA so there’s that!"

Features:

- Levy’s 2 inch wide Nita Strauss signature polyester guitar strap.
- Nita’s signature embossed on the front leather end of the strap.
- One-ply woven polyester guitar strap with suede leather leather ends. Black plastic loop and slide hardware. Adjustable from 35″ to 60″.
- Handcrafted in Nova Scotia, Canada

Order yours here.

(Photo - HDK Media)



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews