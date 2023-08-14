OBSESSION Featuring Vocalist MICHAEL VESCERA Announce Two Shows For Connecticut

US bashers Obsession will be playing two special live shows this month featuring three original members: vocalist Mike Vescera, drummer Jay Mezias, and bassist Matt Karagus (bass). Guitarists John Bruno and Scott Boland round out the line-up.

The majority of the sets will be songs taken from the band's first three albums: Marshall Law, Scarred For Life, and Methods Of Madness.

Dates are as follows:

August

25 - The Jameson - Watertown, CT

26 - Rock The Valley Fest - Ansonia, CT (5:00pm)

Obsession formed in 1982, launching the career of singer Michael Vescera. The band first surfaced on the Metal Massacre 2 compilation from Metal Blade Records. They went on to reelase the Marshall Law EP (1984), Scarred For Life (1986) and Methods Of Madness (1987) before breaking up in 1989. Obsession reformed in 2004, releasing Carnival Of Lies in 2006.