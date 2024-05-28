ONSLAUGHT Announce "Four Decades Of Fury - Four Decades Of Power From Hell" Plans For 2025

Get ready to witness thrash metal history, as for the very first time throughout 2025 Onslaught will perform their ground-breaking debut album, Power From Hell, live, in its entirety and in the original track order.

These special shows will celebrate the 40th anniversary of this iconic and highly influential album, making it a never to be repeated global event that is not to be missed. The countdown is on!

In addition, over the next 12 months, Onslaught will be releasing two very special albums that pay homage to their punk/thrash origins and showcase the success they have achieved throughout their profoundly impressive career. These albums will capture the raw energy that defines Onslaught’s unique levels of aggression.

Onslaught’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. They have earned their place in the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame and have left an indelible mark on thrash metal. Their music has inspired countless generations of fans, shaping the genre and influencing legions of musicians and bands worldwide.

Prepare to be blown away by the sheer power and intensity of this brutal Onslaught We’re so looking forward to next year, 2025, it’s gonna be absolutely immense.

Founding Onslaught member Nige Rockett adds: Big anniversary year for Power From Hell - so we will be hitting the global road performing our debut album in its entirety for the very first time. We just had to take this opportunity to do something very special for the fans, it was a no brainer, it’s never ever happened before and it will never happen again after 2025. These are gonna be some real killer shows, so come join the Party from Hell!"

Further details to follow.