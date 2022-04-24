Original ALICE COOPER Drummer Neal Smith Thought “‘School’s Out’ Had A Good Chance” Of Being A Hit

In a new interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, original Alice Cooper drummer Neal Smith recalls working with Bob Ezrin and creating one ofcthe greatest anthems in hard rock history, “School’s Out”.

“We thought it had a good chance, but there was no way to predict what was going to happen,” Smith says.

Released 50 years ago this June, the album soared to #1 in Canada and #2 on the US charts. Its distinctive cover features a wooden school desk carved with the band’s initials.

“I always knew if there was going to be a big hit song, Glen Buxton would be a huge part of it,” Smith said. “My Akron brother!

“Glen was the one that came up with the opening riff on ‘School’s Out.’ Everybody knows what song it is when they hear that intro.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted the band in 2011, but it was bittersweet because Buxton wasn’t there. He died of viral pneumonia October 19th, 1997, at age 49.

The surviving members reunited at the induction ceremony in New York and played three songs, including “School’s Out.”

“It was an amazing night,” he said.

Read more at the Akron Beacon Journal.








