Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Checks In From The Recording Studio - "We're Making Records"; Video

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has released the new video below, offering greetings for the New Year.

Says Ward: "Happy New Year, everybody. We're in the studio, and, these people behind me actually work with me in the studio and I work with them. We've got Bill, and we've got Mikey and TJ. TJ is right there. This is my crew that I work with throughout the year and some other guys that won't… they're not in the picture; they don't even wanna be in the picture. But we're making records still, so we'll see how all that works out.

Hey, I hope it's a safe '24 for everybody. I know we're in turbulent times and unsafe things are going on. But take care of the kids, take care of yourselves, and hopefully we can have some peace in '24. Lots of love to all of you. Bye."

Back in November, Ward shared one of his original poems, titled "Fog's Here". Check it out below: