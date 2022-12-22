Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT Offers Demo Of Epiphone's TONY IOMMI SG Special; Video

Tony Iommi’s iconic riffs, heavy tones, and innovative tunings set him apart from the rest and defined the heavy metal genre. At the center of it all was Tony’s heavily modified 1964 Gibson SG™. Inspired by Tony Iommi’s original Gibson SG, Epiphone recently issued the Tony Iommi SG Special.

Sweetwater has released the video below, stating: "It’s time to get low and slow with this incredible signature Tony Iommi offering from Epiphone! This signature model captures the genesis of heavy metal at a great price without cutting corners. Our favorite touches include a true mahogany body, Orange Drop capacitors, and hot-rod Epiphone Pro P-90 pickups — perfect for everlasting sustain and bluesy high-output, single-coil tone that could slice through steel. For authenticity and kicks, a cling-on print of Tony‘s iconic monkey sticker is also included. Join Sweetwater‘s Nick Bowcott for a full demo of this historic reproduction!"

The Tony Iommi SG Special is available in right and left-handed versions and features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an Indian laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech® nut, Grover® Rotomatic® tuners with contemporary style buttons, and chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS® potentiometers and Orange Drop® capacitors. A static cling reproduction of Tony’s “Monkey” sticker is in the included hardshell case.

No need to be paranoid, the Tony Iommi SG Special is now available. Find more information, here.