ORPHANED LAND Announce Vinyl Edition Of All Is One Album

Oriental metal legends, Orphaned Land, announce the reissue of All Is One, their fifth full-length album, which originally was published in 2013. The album will be available as Gatefold double LP including an extended LP-Booklet featuring liner notes by Kobi Farhi and is set for release on September 23 via Century Media Records. Pre-order here.

Remastered for vinyl by Tony Lindgren from Fascination Street Studio, this 2022 reissue version includes two brand new tracks, “Brother” and “Let The Truce Be Known”, in a stripped remix version, mixed by the band’s own guitarist Idan Amsalem.

Just two weeks ago, Orphaned Land announced the vinyl reissue of Mabool - The Story Of The Three Sons Of Seven to be released on September 9.

“Great to have those two classics on stock again! We're super happy to also present the two new stripped remixes we did for the songs 'Brother' & ' Let The Truce Be Known' - as they turned out super nice!!! Also note that for Mabool I have written the longest liner notes EVER! with crazy stories behind the album. I can’t wait for you all to read them! - Enjoy those two diamonds,” states frontman Kobi Farhi about the new vinyl versions of All Is One and Mabool.

All Is One will be available in the following vinyl variants:

- Gatefold Black 2LP & LP-Booklet – Unlimited

- Gatefold Ultra-clear 2LP & LP-Booklet– 500x copies via CM Webshop / CM Distro Europe

- Gatefold Transparent sun red 2LP & LP-Booklet– 300x copies via official band shop

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi (vocals)

Chen Balbus (guitars)

Idan Amsalem (guitars)

Uri Zelcha (bass)

Matan Shmuely (drums)