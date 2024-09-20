OUR LADY PEACE Celebrate 30th Anniversary With OLP30 Vol. One; New Single "Sound The Alarm" Streaming

Iconic Canadian rock band, Our Lady Peace (OLP), kick off the celebration of their monumental 30-year career with the release of OLP30 Vol. One, out today.

OLP30 Vol. One features the brand-new single, “Sound The Alarm”, and revisits some of OLP’s biggest songs, including “Clumsy”, “Starseed”, and “4AM”, while the EP title hints at more exciting things to come from the award-winning, chart-topping, multi-Platinum rockstars.

"Drawing inspiration from Refused, At The Drive-In, and our debut album Naveed, 'Sound The Alarm' is an up-tempo call to arms to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down," shares lead singer Raine Maida.

Stream/buy OLP30 Vol. One here

Tracklisting:

"Starseed"

"Naveed"

"Sound The Alarm"

"Superman’s Dead"

"4AM"

"Clumsy"

"Sound The Alarm":

To mark the 30th anniversary milestone, Our Lady Peace will perform a special one-night-only show at Toronto's Lee’s Palace on September 25, where fans can experience the new music live alongside classic hits from their storied career.

“Our Lady Peace cut its teeth at Lee’s Palace in the early nineties. I’ve always viewed Lee’s as the same rite of passage as New York’s CBGB’s was,” shares Maida. “Nirvana played Lee’s before anyone knew them as did the Pixies and Chili Peppers. It’s an honour for OLP to be playing there again. It’s also a chance to introduce new music from our forthcoming album and pay tribute to our fans and the songs that helped build our career. We’re all lucky Lee’s Palace still exists, and we look forward to ripping the roof off this iconic venue in the city I grew up in.”

Building a lasting legacy over the past three decades, Our Lady Peace has achieved remarkable success, selling millions of albums worldwide and earning numerous JUNO Awards. Their enduring impact on the music industry has solidified their status as one of Canada’s most influential and iconic rock bands, continuing to shape and inspire the genre both at home and internationally.

