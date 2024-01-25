OZZY OSBOURNE And PEARL JAM To Receive Honorary Clio Music Awards

The 2024 Clio Music Awards will be taking over NeueHouse Hollywood next Wednesday (January 31), and Clio Music has announced that Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne will receive honorary awards at this year’s ceremony, reports Billboard.

Pearl Jam will be honored with a Clio Impact Award in recognition “of their diverse creative pursuits, building an enduring and inspiring connection to their fans,” per a press release. The band will also be recognized for their philanthropic work, as well as their creativity in crafting a unique poster for each individual concert date.

Ozzy Osbourne will be recognized with the Clio Music Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring his illustrious career in music, touring, reality television and more.

Read the full report at Billboard.com.

Mirror.co.uk recently reported that Ozzy is planning two final concerts to say goodbye to his fans.

According to the report, the sensational shows, which will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, have been revealed by his wife Sharon, who is also his manager. She said despite previous gig dates being axed and fears he may be retired from the stage - Ozzy WILL play live again as a final goodbye to fans.

Ozzy, 75, has taken a step back from his hectic touring schedule in recent years due to his Parkinson's battle and requiring surgery after a fall.

The Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. Since that time, Osbourne has performed during the closing ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and an NFL game in the US in September of the same year.

Sharon said: "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly'."

Seeming to suggest the venue could be Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park, she added: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music you can't not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

Read more at Mirror.co.uk, and stay tuned for updates on the shows.