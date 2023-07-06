OZZY OSBOURNE - Is "Ozzy" The Bull Too Big For Birmingham's New Street Train Station?

BirminghamLive is reporting that passengers are being urged to leave extra time to get to their trains once Ozzy the bull arrives at New Street station. Train bosses have admitted the mammoth structure will mean fewer space for those arriving and departing on the station's concourse.

Some have questioned the decision to home the star of last year's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the station - the busiest outside London. A section of the concourse has already been fenced off, showing the vast space that Ozzy, named after the Prince of Darkness himself, will take up.

Network Rail said Ozzy’s big build "won’t impact on the running of trains" but "will however mean less space on that part of the concourse". A specialist team of designers and engineers are currently rebuilding the famous bull ready for its unveiling - earmarked to coincide with the first anniversary of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

BBC News recently reported that the naming of the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture came after a public vote and was revealed on BBC Breakfast.

"I'm absolutely blown away," said Ozzy Osbourne, who played at the Birmingham games' closing ceremony. "Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever," he told the BBC.

The sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry. It will be housed under the atrium of the station after a petition to save it attracted almost 10,000 signatures.