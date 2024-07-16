OZZY's Health Issues Are Holding Up THE OSBOURNES Move Back To England - "We're Trying To Get On A Flight"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: In this engaging episode of The Osbournes podcast, the family, discusses a range of personal anecdotes and responds to fan questions. They highlight new content on OsborneMediaHouse.com and offer insights into British culture, debating differences between the UK and the US. The Osbournes recall lost possessions, share experiences of jewelry theft, and reflect on royal events, favorite British TV shows, and the ever-evolving British high street. They address comparisons between English and American living, displaying their unique blend of humor and authenticity.

When a fan named Helen asked when Ozzy & Sharon are moving back to England this year, Ozzy responds, "Well, we're trying to get on a flight." Sharon adds, "Yeah, it just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health. And so, we'll get there. We want to go back so bad, but we'll get there."