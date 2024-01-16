OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Recall Partying With Art Legend ANDY WARHOL - "Ozzy Dumped Me With Old Wiggy, And He's Off With The Limo Driver Looking For Coke"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: Step right into the dazzling realm of "The Finer Things Club," where Ozzy, Sharon, and the extraordinary Billy Morrison invite you on a magic carpet ride through the most iconic restaurants and celebrity hotspots in LA, New York, and the UK. Picture yourself savoring a Ploughman's Lunch or rubbing elbows with legends at Hugo's in Santa Monica or the swanky Mr. Chow's in Beverly Hills, where the likes of Andy Warhol and David Bowie are your esteemed companions. But that's just the appetizer! Join the Osbournes and rockstar extraordinaire Billy Morrison (yes, Billy Idol's legendary guitarist and an artist in his own right) as they spill the beans on Ozzy's mysterious doodles, Billy's creative process, and Sharon's jaw-dropping art collections. Get ready for controversy, acquisition tales, and a debate on the worth of physical art in our digital age. And, oh, did we mention the unforgettable nights partying with Bowie and Warhol? This episode is your golden ticket to a whimsical journey through the Osbournes' artistic wonderland – buckle up for a ride you won't forget.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, "The Osbournes Podcast" is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!