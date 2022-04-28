PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS Featuring SPOCK'S BEARD Members Release "I Can't Stay Here Anymore" Drum Playthrough Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals, the California-based progressive rock band featuring Ted Leonard (lead vocals & guitars), Jimmy Keegan (drums & vocals), Dave Meros (bass) and John Boegehold (keyboards), have released their third album, Only Passing Through, via InsideOut Music.

Watch Jimmy Keegan's playthrough for the song "I Can't Stay Here Anymore":

Offering eight songs (and two bonus tracks) that are as varied as they are excellent, Only Passing Through is a work that will deliver on all fronts. From the opener "Everdark Mountain" to the weighty "Much Ado" and the 13-minute epic "Time Has A Way", the album has something to please fans in all quarters. If you ever wondered what Spaghetti Western Cinema would sound like in the world of 2022 prog, have a listen to "Said The Stranger". For some jazzier stylings, lend an ear to "Here With You With Me".

Boegehold is justifiably proud of the album: “Only Passing Through picks up where Prehensile Tales left off but soon takes several stylistic detours as it progresses. Everyone involved made this album a lot of fun to make and we're all looking forward to it finally being heard."

Tracklisting:

"Everdark Mountain"

"I Can't Stay Here Anymore"

"Time Has A Way"

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Much Ado"

"Only Passing Through"

"Said The Stranger"

"Here With You With Me"

Bonus tracks:

"I'm Not Alright"

"Just Another Day At The Beach"

"Everdark Mountain" visualizer:

"Rock Paper Scissors" video:

"I Can't Stay Here Anymore" video: