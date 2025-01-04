PATTY GURDY Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From "Peg Leg Silly-Billy" Video Shoot Featuring ALESTORM Frontman CHRISTOPHER BOWES

German folk musician Patty Gurdy recently released a new single, "Peg Leg Silly-Billy", featuring a guest performance by Alestorm frontman, Christopher Bowes. She has shared a behind-tzhe-scenes clip from the shoot. which can be viewed below.

Previously, Patty released "I Am With You" featuring former Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala. The official video is available below.

Both songs are taken from Patty's new album, Tavern. Go to this location to purchase.

Alestorm released their new EP, Voyage Of The Dead Marauder, back in March. It breaks loose with the epic title track - an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The crew sails forth with “Uzbekistan”, delivering a classic Alestorm track in trademark pirate metal style, breaking into an intense middle passage before unleashing a wild, synth-laden pirate party breakdown full of intense screams. “The Last Saskatchewan Pirate” will transform any gathering into a packed pirate pub with its jolly flute melody, conveying a freeing, energetic mood, before “Sea Shanty 2” uplifts with an instrumental interlude. But don’t fret - listeners who clamor for the band’s most raucous anthems will have their needs met, as closing track “Cock” fully balances out the EP’s more serious tracks with its delightfully foul lyrics. Get on board landlubbers, and embark with your favorite pirate crew on this seaworthy adventure.

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder is available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER + 16p Booklet, Artprint

- 1LP Gatefold GREEN + 16p Booklet

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shot Glass Set

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital EP

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder"

"Uzbekistan"

"The Last Saskatchewan Pirate"

"Sea Shanty 2"

"Cock"

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard