PATTY SMYTH On Turning Down EDDIE VAN HALEN's Invitation To Front VAN HALEN - "I Wasn't Even Thinking How Ballsy It Was For Him To Ask A Chick"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After the Diamond success of Van Halen’s 1984, Eddie Van Halen and the band would part ways with their dynamic frontman David Lee Roth. Before bringing on the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, Eddie developed a friendship and respect for Scandal’s Patty Smyth who was coming of her own massive hit. Eddie asked Patty Smyth to join Van Halen as the new front person. Patty Smyth who has a new album out now, tells the story of this old urban legend, including what might’ve been."