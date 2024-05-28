PAUL DI'ANNO Announces New UK Date In November

In 2024, Paul Di'Anno continues what he started in 2023, when after almost a decade he returned again with performances in his native Great Britain. The completely sold out shows on The Beast Resurrection tour will be sold out again this year, as Di'Anno has announced that this will be his last UK tour, after which he will focus only on individual big or festival shows in the UK.

On Monday, November 4, with his British band, Paul will perform his full Iron Maiden set on the stage of the Junction in Cambridge, and the special guest in the afternoon before the show will be the legendary Soundhouse DJ Neal Kay, who will meet all the fans present, promote his biographical book, Recollections Of A Rock DJ, and signing Metal For Muthas and The Soundhouse Tapes records. Read more about Neal’s book here.

The special guests at this show will be the band Electric Gypsy from Brazil, which already last year caused a big crowd of British fans, promoters and record labels. This time they come to present you with a new dose of wild heavy rock, which leaves no one indifferent.

Di'anno's manager, Stjepan Juras, issued the following update earlier this week:

“As his manager, I am contacting you to announce and clarify new plans related to the development and future of Paul's career. The vast majority of you, with the help of the music media, have been constantly following the fundraising campaign for Paul's operations, the operation, Paul's subsequent recovery and struggle to get back on his feet, as well as touring with over a hundred shows on as many as four continents for the last two years. After almost a decade of not performing in his homeland - UK, Paul made a triumphant return in 2023 for his first UK tour, which was completely sold out and received praise from both fans and journalists. That tour in 2023 has not even finished yet, and already on the same day, due to high demand and very satisfied promoters, a new UK tour in 2024 was booked. Neither Paul nor I can thank you enough for the support you have shown us by coming to shows and buying merchandise, but the time has come for new decisions and new steps in Paul’s career. Life is short, time is short, and much needs to be done.

"Right now, both Paul and I are naming the 2024 tour Paul's last UK tour. With all the shows already announced and some yet to be announced, this is really the last chance to see Paul perform a full Iron Maiden set on tour in the UK, so this is our call to you all; come, enjoy and say goodbye in style. Of course, Paul will not stop performing in the UK, but in the future, you will be able to see him exclusively at larger festivals or in larger halls at several selected shows, where the repertoire will include Battlezone and Killers and Warhorse and Maiden and many other songs from all periods of his career. Due to mostly inadequate clubs, venues in basements, the impossibility of installing a ramp for the stage in most places, etc., only and exclusively large and fully equipped halls will be considered.

"In the meantime, I am working intensively on enabling Paul's return to the USA and Canada, his return to Japan, and concerts in some new markets, which will open the boundaries of the spread of heavy metal music. Due to Paul's health condition, we will have to see how many shows he will be able to play, and my intention is to provide him with exactly as many as he needs to constantly have finances for treatment and basic living needs. The doctors, with all previous treatments and the operation, did everything they could to enable him to stand on his feet, which is technically possible, but now Paul needs to do his part and do his best to make it succeed. At the very beginning of June, Paul returns to Croatia again to continue his treatment and physically prepare for the tour, but also to sign all the autograph cards for the already ordered Warhorse CDs and give interviews to a huge list of media who are waiting to hear everything he have to say about the new Warhorse album.

"For those who want to join the newly opened Paul Di'Anno fan club, click here where the 66th birthday anniversary bundle awaits you."

Confirmed UK dates:

August

21 – Leeds, UK

22 – Blackpool, UK

23 – Newark-On-Trent, UK (Sold out)

25 – Crumlin, UK

26 – Swindon, UK

Paul Di'Anno will release his long-awaited debut solo album in July, with his band Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, for BraveWords Records. Pre-order the special edition of the album now at this location. BraveWords Records have agreed to physical distribution deals with Plastic Head in Europe and MVD in North America.

Tracklisting:

"Warhorse"

"Get Get Ready"

"Go"

"Stop The War"

"The Doubt Within"

"Here Comes The Night"

"Tequila"

"Forever Bound"

"Precious"

"Going Home"

"Stop The War" video:

"Warhorse" video:

"The Doubt Within":

(Photo - Mick Burgess)