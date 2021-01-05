PAUL STANLEY – “KISS DNA Is In Everything That’s Done Nowadays”

Guesting on SiriusXM’s Volume, KISS frontman Paul Stanley spoke about the band’s The End Of The Road tour and why the rock legends are saying farewell to the masses.

Stanley says: "Well, the End Of The Road tour has been amazing in that we've managed to put together a higher technology than before in our shows.

"Look, no matter who you see on tour, bands or entertainers; whoever you go to see, you're seeing a KISS show. Because KISS DNA is in everything that's done nowadays. So, for us, it's really a matter of always putting our stamp on it. You can always have a KISS show, but you don't get KISS. I think there's a big difference.

"We're really at the top of our game right now, and it really seemed the right time to, I don't know, maybe take a victory lap and enjoy seeing the world with all the people who've made this possible. Kind of celebrating what this band has been and what the fans have been to us and vice versa."

On December 31, 2020, KISS played an outdoor show at Atlantis in Dubai, which was available as a pay-per-view broadcast worldwide. The following official highlight reel has been issued by the band.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, KISS' epic New Year's Eve livestream show from Dubai was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Strutter"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"