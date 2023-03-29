Peru's FLOR DE LOTO Team Up With Vocalist FABIO LIONE To Perform TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY's "Oceano"; Live Video Streaming

Andean folk/prog metal band Flor de Loto teams up with Italian vocalist Fabio Lione for a Peruvian rendition of "Oceano," accompanied by a live video of their mini-tour in Peru.

The renowned Peruvian Andean folk/prog metal band Flor de Loto has recently released a live video of their unique rendition of "Oceano," featuring the exceptional talents of Italian vocalist Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra, Athena XIX). The video showcases performances from their mini tour across two cities in Peru in July 2022.

This distinct version of "Oceano," originally from the latest Turilli/Lione Rhapsody album, incorporates the quena, an ancient Andean wind instrument characteristic of Flor de Loto's sound. Remarkably, this song had never been performed live before, even by the Italian band, who later included it in their farewell tour this year.

Flor de Loto is currently working on a 25th-anniversary album, which will feature guest appearances from Fabio Lione and other musicians. The album will be produced by guitarist and producer Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Tribe of Gypsies).

The live video of "Oceano" can be viewed below.

Vocalist Alonso Herrera of Flor de Loto commented, "After five years, we got together again with Fabio Lione, and as always, it was a pleasure. This version of 'Oceano' was very well received by the public, and in our opinion, it is amazing. We took this track from Turilli/Lione Rhapsody and added our signature style, which is Andean folk metal. Stay tuned for what comes next with Fabio (and more guest musicians) on our album for the band's 25 years, which will be out this year."

Follow Flor de Loto via Facebook and Instagram.