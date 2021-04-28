PESSIMIST Feat. Former POSSESSED Guitarist KELLY MCLAUCHLIN Enter Studio To Record New Album

American blackened death metal icons Pessimist (ft. Kelly McLauchlin of Possessed, I Am Morbid) have now entered the Black Attack Studios in Los Angeles, CA to begin recording their fourth full-length album, Keys To The Underworld, with engineer Ira Black. This will be the band's first full-length record since 2002's Slaughtering The Faithful.

In addition, the band is also now welcoming drummer Tim Yeung (I Am Morbid, Divine Heresy, Hate Eternal) to the recording lineup. Keys To The Underworld will be released by Season of Mist at a later date.

Founding member/guitarist Kelly McLauchlin comments: “We are extremely excited to be working with a top-notch drummer as Tim Yeung - you will know him from bands such as Morbid Angel and Hate Eternal, and we also play together in I Am Morbid. We are confident Tim will bring his superior drumming skills to the new Pessimist record, and we are taking our songs to the next level. This album will be worth waiting for!”

Pessimist will be issuing their first three albums on vinyl for the first time ever. Cult Of The Initiated (1997), Blood For The Gods (1999), and Slaughtering The Faithful (2002) will all contain never-before-heard bonus tracks and other extras as well, such as new layouts and rare, archival band photos.

The release dates are as follows:

Cult Of Initiated - May 14

Blood For The Gods - June 11

Slaughtering The Faithful - July 16

A trailer for the reissues can be seen below.

Founding member and guitarist Kelly Mclaughin comments, "About the reissues, there is so much to say - the albums sound amazing! They have all been remastered, and it's the best they have ever sounded. 'Cult' features completely new artwork, and will be a 25th-Anniversary release. Each reissue includes previously-unreleased bonus tracks, even the song order has been updated. All the reissues feature new layouts, rare and never-before seen band pics from early eras of the band. Some will be surprised to see our newly-revamped Pessimist logo, as well. Everything has been done to make these reissues something really cool and special for the fans, and absolutely the best they can be."

The trilogy is now available for pre-order here.

One of the premiere bands to emerge out of the early Baltimore, MD death metal scene, with their 1993 demo Dark Reality, Pessimist played their first shows opening for national acts Incantation, Deicide, and Malevolent Creation. In 1995, the band self-released the EP Absence of Light on cassette and landed gigs opening for Testament, Forbidden, Suffocation, and Napalm Death.

In 1997 Pessimist signed to Lost Disciple Records and released their debut CD Cult of the Initiated, which charted on CMJ Top 40 Loud Rock Charts, and received acclaim from around the world. The band continued to play shows in the Mid-Atlantic region, opening for Cryptopsy, Nile, Gorguts, Dying Fetus, Vader, Monstrosity, and festival appearances at Milwaukee Metalfest XII, New England Metal and Hardcore Fest - and the band's first European tour with Fleshless (Cz) in 1999.

Pessimist released their second CD, Blood For The Gods, in 1999, which soared into the CMJ Top 30. Pessimist became recognized for their unique brand of brutal and technical black/death metal, with old-school thrash influences, an emphasis on quality songwriting, powerful live shows and a dark, evil sound.

In 2001, the band traveled to Tampa, FL to record with producer Erik Rutan, for their third CD, Slaughtering The Faithful, which featured a re-vamped lineup and a faster, more extreme musical direction. More shows followed with Morbid Angel, Hate Eternal, Krisiun, Immolation, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, festival appearances at March Metal Meltdown, New England Metal and Hardcore Fest, and November To Dismember.

Pessimist returned in 2008 with the Evolution Unto Evil CD, a compilation of rare/live demo recordings and tributes to Kreator, Death, Megadeth, and Possessed, which was co-released on Pathos Prod and Deathgasm Recs. This was followed by appearances at New England Deathfest and Hostile City Deathfest. In 2009, the band returned to Europe for their second European tour with label-mates Pandemia (CZ).

In between downtime with the band, founder/guitarist Kelly McLauchlin had also been a member of bands such as Unholy Ghost, Diabolic, filled in live with Angelcorpse, and had later joined Death Metal legends Possessed, touring with the band from 2011-2013.

In 2018, Pessimist returned to the stage at Maryland Deathfest, headlining Las Vegas Deathfest, Rage of Armageddon Fest (NY), and Ruinfest (CA), and in 2019 released a new single, "Keys To The Underworld", which featured studio drummer Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Suffocation) and bassist Kelly Conlon (Monstrosity, Death).

Now, in their latest incarnation, the current Pessimist lineup includes founder/guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (I Am Morbid, Possessed, Death, etc.), drummer Pat Shea (Master), new bassist recruit Andrew Bowen (Carnal Necrosis) ,and vocalist Ivan Alison aka "The Evil One" (Black Mass).

(Photo - Ember Lorraine Contreras)