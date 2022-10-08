PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS - "I Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or EDDIE VAN HALEN; I'm Not Really Interested In Loud Rock N' Roll"

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, found on Spotify here, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters opened up about his seeming disdain for classic rock. Following is an excerpt from the chat following a comment Rogan makes about how Waters' departure from Pink Floyd in 1985 was the "biggest breakup, probably, in rock history."

Waters: “I don'r know... maybe. I’m not very up on rock history. I’m not very interested in most popular music. I mean, there are certain people that I’m a great fan of, but mainly the sort of writers, the singer-songwriters. So, (Bob) Dylan and Neil Young, but I won’t start a long list. I probably could but it’s that end of the spectrum that I’m more interested in."

"I’m not really interested in loud rock ‘n’ roll. Some people are and they love it, but I couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff. I’m sure Eddie’s brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful, but that just doesn’t interest me."

Waters has added three UK dates to his recently-announced "This Is Not A Drill" European farewell tour. The three newly-announced dates are listed below:

May

31 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

June

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - London, England - The O2

Find Roger Waters' complete live itinerary and ticket links here.