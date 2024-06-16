POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Lost In Time: Exploring The Ultimate Urbex House

"Step into a world frozen in time with me as we embark on an unforgettable journey through the ultimate urbex house. In this captivating video, we'll wander through the corridors of a forgotten relic, where crumbling walls and faded memories converge to tell a haunting tale of days gone by," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett as he introduces his new Legend Tripping vlog, which can be seen below.

"Join me as we rediscover the beauty in decay, exploring the intricate details and hidden treasures of a place that time has chosen to forget, but our hearts remember. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the allure of urban exploration firsthand. Let's embark on this mesmerizing adventure together!"

Check out a couple of Rikki's previous Legend Tripping vlogs: