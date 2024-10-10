POLYCHUCK Returns With New Album And Single, Featuring Contributions From DEREK SHERINIAN And VIRGIL DONATI

Progressive rock guitarist, Thomas Polychuck, returns with one last hard-hitting new single, "1316", just before releasing his solo album featuring world-renowned drummer Virgil Donati and legendary keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

This high-energy track will be released on October 18 via Deko Entertainment, and showcases Polychuck's intricate guitar work, blending technical virtuosity with powerful melodies, continuing his evolution as a key figure in the prog scene. View the song's video below.

"1316," written by Polychuck, is driven by the complexity of its 13/16 time signature. With Donati's rhythmic precision and Sherinian's masterful keyboard work, the collaboration is an exhilarating blend of complex time signatures and dynamic interplay. Polychuck's guitar tones cut through, balancing soaring solos and richly textured riffs, making the track a must-listen for prog enthusiasts.

Pre-save the single here.

But that's not all - this single is just the beginning. Thomas Polychuck is set to release a full-length, self-titled album in just one month (on Black Friday: November 29, also via Deko Entertainment), further expanding his prog and jazz explorations. Fans can expect a blend of heavy, intricate compositions and polished musicianship, delivering what is sure to be one of the most exciting prog albums of the year.

Thomas Polychuck is a composer, producer and high-profile guitar coach from Canada. He is actively a member of two prog rock acts, THE||HIMN and In Sylva. At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, he used social media to his advantage and took the online guitar community by storm with his short videos, going from just a few hundred followers to over 100k across all platforms in a span of only 2 years.

Today, having taught and coached some of his own music heroes as well as hundreds of students around the globe, Thomas teamed up with some of the greatest players in the game such as Simon Phillips, Virgil Donati and Derek Sherinian (just to name a few) to deliver his unique piece of art encompassing all the style that he masters on the guitar. From progressive rock to metal with ventures in jazz and fusion, this masterpiece is sure to leave you astonished.

On his eponymous album, Thomas blends modern guitar techniques, various styles while keeping the production utterly organic sounding. With the use analog tape and old school mixing methods, Thomas brings back the warmth of 70's classic records while keeping the music fresh and contemporary. Thomas plans to leave a legacy of his own in the realm of progressive and art rock, as a solo artist and as a member of his bands.

And in anticipation of the album release, a very limited pre-sale is now live. The pre-sale includes not only the full album but also an exclusive tablature book, giving fans an in-depth look at Polychuck's guitar techniques and compositions. This is a must-have for guitarists and prog lovers looking to delve into the details of Polychuck's complex and innovative playing.

Don't miss out on the chance to own this highly anticipated album and the exclusive tablature book. Secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Genèse"

"The Cyclone" (feat. Simon Phillips & Derek Sherinian)

"DièZe 11"

"1316" (feat. Virgil Donati & Derek Sherinian)

"Construct" (feat. Derek Sherinian)

"They Carry On"

"Reality" (feat. Derek Sherinian)

"Sign from Beyond the Veil"

"Retold Story" (feat. Derek Sherinian & Brian Tichy)