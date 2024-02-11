PRIMAL FEAR Names Temporary Replacement Drummer For Upcoming U.D.O. Tour

"As many of you know already, our drummer and friend Michael Ehré got sick during our recent tour in Japan," begins an update from German power metal band Primal Fear. "Now we were informed that he will need some more time to recover and that he is not able to perform in the coming weeks. We wish our brother, friend and outstanding drummer that everything will work out fine! On the other side and in agreement with Michael, we will not cancel our forthcoming tour with U.D.O. and our friend André Hilgers - not a stranger to the Fears will replace Michael on the tour. Welcome André and we’re sure you will deliver the punch we need!"

Catch Primal Fear live with U.D.O. at the following shows:

(Photo - Alex Kuehr)