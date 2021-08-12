PRIMUS Guitarist LER LALONDE Featured On Gibson's Riff Lords; Video

In this episode of Riff Lords, Ler LaLonde digs deep and breaks down the riffs of Primus classics like “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver”, “Groundhog’s Day”, “The Heckler”, “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver”, “Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweakers”, “The Exorcist”, and the “South Park Theme Song”.

Ler began his Riff Lord journey at the tender age of 12 when one of his middle school buddies talked him into attending a concert. Not just any concert, it was none other than prog-rock immortals Rush. For an encore, Ler got to see the mighty Van Halen up close and personal. And that was all it took. Not long after these two seminal experiences, Ler got his first electric guitar, and there was no turning back.

Primus are currently partaking in a novel tour called Tribute To Kings, where they choose an album from an artist or band they admire and cover it live. Fittingly, the first tour is an homage to Rush’s Farewell To Kings album, which will be played in its entirety.