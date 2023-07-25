Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO In The Room With JOHN PETRUCCI, TOSIN ABASI And DEVIN TOWNSEND (Video)

In the clip below, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music talks guitar playing and gear with three guitar icons: John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders), and Devin Townsend.

Dream Theater's Dreamsonic 2023 tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Check out fan-filmed video of Dream Theater's set below, which included Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders joining the band for the encore, "The Spirit Carries On".

Dream Theater's setlist was as follows:

"The Alien"

"Sleeping Giant"

"Caught in a Web"

"Answering the Call"

"Solitary Shell"

"About to Crash" (Reprise)

"Losing Time / Grand Finale"

"Pull Me Under"

"The Count of Tuscany"

Encore:

"Act II: Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"