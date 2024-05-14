"Profane Creations: The Metal Art Of Mark Rudolph" Cover Artwork Unveiled - "Making Ugly Bands Look Cute Since 2009," Says CARCASS' JEFF WALKER

Profane Creations: The Metal Art Of Mark Rudolph is a complete volume of extraordinary art chronicling the last decade of Mark Rudolph's metal-related illustrations, caricatures, album covers, T-shirt designs and posters in one volume.

Rudolph's unique "Mad Magazine" take on extreme metal caught on with readers and bands alike, leading to him working with some of extreme metal's most celebrated bands.

Profane Creations: The Metal Art Of Mark Rudolph features bands like Carcass, Autopsy, Broken Hope, Dismember, The Black Dahlia Murder, Paradise Lost, King Diamond, Celtic Frost and so many others. The curated art within is filled with notes and process commentary in a lavishly printed, large scale format. It's a who's who of heavy metal from the 80s to present day.

Profane Creations will be released on November 19. Pre-orders are available here

The cover artwork can be seen via Decibel Magazine, who exclusively unveiled the art to coincide with the announcement today. Check it out here.

Profane Creations creator, Mark Rudolph, says: "The idea of doing a book about your career could be seen as an exercise in ego stroking, but while putting this together, I realized that it was as much a love letter to the genre of music that has shaped my entire life as it is a gallery of my selected work.

"When I was approached to put this book together, I thought I should be as comprehensive as possible. I have done all types of work from standup comedy posters, murals, comic books and design work, but upon seeing how varied some of the subject matter was, I decided to focus just on my metal-related work. It took some of the attention off of me as a subject and put it on something larger...heavy metal.

"Not being a musician myself, I still wanted to be a part of the burgeoning extreme metal scene of the early 90s, so I started a 'zine with a buddy of mine. I cut my teeth on designing layouts and drawing artwork, but my art had its origins in comic books and at that time there wasn't much room for that style in the scene. I went on to work for a few labels and became a professional designer, but never did I think I'd be able to pair my two artistic loves together. 'Profane Creations' is that union.

"It's my absolute honor to be able to present a curated selection of my work in a beautiful large format like this. I hope you enjoy flipping through this tome and seeing how many of your favorite bands I made look ridiculous."