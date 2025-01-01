Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of ZZ TOP Classic "Sharp Dressed Man" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the ZZ Top classic, "Sharp Dressed Man".

Elizabeth: "My type is viking. But put a suit on that viking, and I swoon! ZZ Top tells us what works this New Years Eve, and I'm totally here for it. Plus, there's more singing in 'Sharp Dressed Man' than 'La Grange'!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Opeth, The Cult, Powerwolf, Toto, Van Halen and Journey.

Live Nation Canada recently announced dates for the Canadian leg of ZZ Top's "The Elevation Tour", with special guests, The Wallflowers. Tickets are now on sale at livenation.com.

Dates:

June

1 - Save On Foods Memorial Centre - Victoria, BC

3 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC

4 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB

7 - Sasktel Centre - Saskatoon, SK

8 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

20 - Pickering Casino Resort - Pickering, ON

21 - Great Canadian Resort Toronto - Toronto, ON

22 - Firstontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

27 - Casino New/Nouveau-brunwick - Moncton, NB

August

22 - Great Canadian Casino Coquitlam - Vancouver, BC**

23 - River Rock Casino Resort - Richmond, BC**

** dates without The Wallflowers

ZZ Top previously announced US dates in March and April 2025. Tickets for the dates are on sale now via ZZTop.com

Dates:

March

5 - Dothan Civic Center - Dothan, AL

6 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

9 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater - Pompano Beach, FL

10 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa - Tampa, FL

14 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

18 - Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, GA

19 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

21 - Crown Theatre - Fayetteville, NC

22 - Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

23 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL

26 - John Hunt Auditorium - Tifton, GA

28 - SKyPAC - Bowling Green, KY

April

1 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

2 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

3 - FIM Capitol Theatre - Flint, MI

5 - State Farm Center - Champaign, IL

6 - The Riverside Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

8 - Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

11 - Show Me Center - Cape Girardeau, MO

12 - East Arkansas Community College - Forrest City, AR

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

It was in Houston in the waning days of 1969 that ZZ Top coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. Their third album, 1973’s Tres Hombres, catapulted them to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces today. Eliminator, their 1983 album was something of a paradigm shift for ZZ Top. Their roots blues skew was intact but added to the mix were tech-age trappings that soon found a visual outlet with such tracks as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” on the nascent MTV. It was one of the music industry’s first albums to have been certified Diamond, far beyond Gold and Platinum and a reflection of US domestic sales exceeding 10 million units.

As a touring entity, they’ve been without peer over the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans on four continents and have been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The band’s line-up of the bearded Gibbons and Hill and Beard, who ironically is clean shaven, remained intact for more than 50 years until Dusty’s passing. When Dusty temporarily departed the tour in the summer of 2021, it was a given that Elwood would be the perfect choice to stand in for Dusty until he could return. But Dusty’s return was not to be, and Elwood continues to handle the bass duties for the band now and into the future.

The elements that keep ZZ Top fresh, enduring and above the transitory fray can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra: “Tone, Taste and Tenacity.”. As genuine roots musicians, they have few peers. Their influences are both the originators of the form – Muddy Waters, B.B. King, et al – as well as the British blues rockers and Jimi Hendrix who emerged the generation before ZZ’s ascendance.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. ZZ Top abides!