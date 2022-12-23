PROFESSOR OF ROCK Releases Exclusive Mini-Documentary On BAND AID Classic "Do They Know It's Christmas"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released an exclusive mini-documentary on "Do They Know It's Christmas?", the charity song written in 1984 by Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) and Midge Ure (Ultravox) to raise money for the 1983-1985 famine in Ethiopia. The track was recorded by Band Aid, the supergroup featuring British and Irish musicians, among them Status Quo members Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi, and Genesis legend Phil Collins.

Says Professor Of Rock: "The in-depth story of one of the biggest selling singles of all time. The only 80s song to hit #1 four different times. 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' by Band Aid was put together by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to fight starvation in Africa. Geldof saw the famine on television and knew he had to do something, so he assembled an A-list team to record a song that he hoped could generate millions for relief. Everyone from Sting to George Michael to Duran Duran, Boy George, Spandau Ballet, Bono of U2, Phil Collins and many more. Up next, an exclusive mini-ocumentary on the story of the song with co-writer and creator Midge Ure of Ultravox as well as interviews with 80s icons Paul Young, Tony Hadley formerly of Spandau Ballet. Four different versions of the song have gone to #1 in the UK. The heartfelt story is told in this new mini-documentary."

(Photo - Phonogram)