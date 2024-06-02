PROFESSOR OF ROCK Takes A Deep Dive Into THE WHO's 1982 Classic That Trashed The Hollywood Elite (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"'If you're free tonight, I'd love to invite you to an exclusive party. It's going to be packed with 'A-list' celebrities, and we'll be living it up like rock stars...' Doesn't that sound like a blast? Maybe, but for Pete Townsend, a musician who could easily be carved into the Mt. Rushmore of guitar heroes, the glitzy lives of the rich and famous aren't all they're cracked up to be. In fact, for this icon, it's all just a put-on. This is a story of The Who, who were teetering on implosion, grappling with the loss of the legendary figure Keith Moon, and 'Eminence Front', a track that was initially panned but has since risen to become a modern rock classic. So come on… join the party…dressed to kill… next on Professor of Rock."