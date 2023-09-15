QUEEN Release Latest Episode In "The Greatest Live" Video Series: "Radio Ga Ga"
September 15, 2023, an hour ago
Queen have released the 33rd episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message states: "As an example of band and audience in complete harmony, there are few better than the crowd clapping along to 'Radio Ga Ga'. No matter the size of the venue, nor where in the world, everyone knows what to do - and the result is one of the most extraordinary sights and experiences in music."