QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI, Vocalist JIZZY PEARL Taking Part In Facebook Livestream Q&A / Acoustic Performance This Sunday

Quiet Riot vocalist Jizzy Pearl and guitarist Alex Grossi will be participating in a live Q&A, as well as performing acoustic for their July 2021 show at Rock The Block in Wilmington, OH. The stream can be seen from Rock The Block's official Facebook page and is set to kick off at 1:30pm PST this Sunday, March 21st

Rock The Block is set to take place on July 30th and 31st. In adddition to Quiet Riot, the bill features Winger, Autograph, Bulletboys and more. FOr more info go to the Rock The Block Facebook page here.

On March 6th, Quiet Riot performed a sociall distanced show at The Landis Theater in Vineland, NJ. Fan-filmed viedo from the show is available below. The band's current line-up features bassist Chuck Wright, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Slick Black Cadillac"

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now" (Slade)

"Sign of the Times"

"Love's a Bitch"

"Condition Critical"

"Party All Night"

"Breathless"

"Blackout In The Red Room" (Love/Hate)

"The Wild And The Young"

"Let's Get Crazy"

"Cum On Feel The Noize" (Slade)

"Metal Health (Bang Your Head)"

Encore:

"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC)

Photo by Joe Schaeffer