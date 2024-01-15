QUIVER Enlist AC/DC Engineer MIKE FRASER For Upcoming Singles

Quiver, the not so classic rock band from London, are about to release one of their upcoming singles, called "Falling In Love (With Rock N Roll)". The band's new singles were produced and mixed by none other than Mike Fraser, renowned for his iconic work with AC/DC spanning over 25 legendary years.

As the first chords of "Falling In Love (With Rock N Roll)" resonate, there's a magical moment when the beat syncs with the pulse of every listener, creating a connection that transcends borders and generations. It's in that precise moment that the love affair with rock and roll begins - a universal experience that defies language and cultural barriers. The song takes you on a nostalgic trip, immersing you in a world where music goes beyond just sound - it becomes life.

More than a mere collection of lyrics, this track acts as a bridge, effortlessly connecting diverse parts of the world through the power of rock and roll. When the solo kicks in, it's like a fireworks display, showing off a mix of styles and skills - a testament to the harmony of musical talents from different backgrounds. In a nutshell, it encapsulates the band's collective childhood in rock and roll, mirroring the listener's own journey of falling in love with this genre.

The "Falling In Love (With Rock N Roll)" single will be released on all the streaming platforms on February 2.

Quiver, the explosive embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll’s restless spirit, transcends borders and boundaries to forge a sonic experience like no other. Formed during the tumultuous year of 2021 amidst the chaos of Covid-19, this 5-piece powerhouse rose to the challenge of connecting musicians from diverse corners of the globe. Hailing from Morocco, France, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, they proved that music knows no borders, weaving their individual narratives into a collective force.

This isn’t your typical rock band; this is a raw, unbridled, and groovy mixture of talent. Their solid rhythm section lays the foundation, compelling vocals captivate, and screaming guitars ignite a sonic firestorm. Quiver isn’t just a band; they are an electrifying testament

to the indomitable spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, a sound that’s as global as it is unapologetically unique.

With over 18 years of experience on stage and in the studio, French guitarist Médrick Miara has performed in numerous countries (France, United States, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, etc.). He frequently takes the stage in front of audiences ranging from 2,000 to 27,000 people with his other band, Chef And The Gang (led by Philippe Etchebest & Alex Jaffray). He has also signed with Drouot Productions (AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath). He is now the lead guitarist of Quiver.

With over 17 years of stage experience, Brazilian singer Rodrigo Jabah has toured in numerous countries (Spain, France, Norway, Argentina, and many others). His highly acclaimed appearance on ‘The Voice Brazil’ in 2014, where he reached the semi-finals, earned him recognition in Latin America and Europe. He is now the lead singer of Quiver.

The other members of the band each have 15 years of live and studio experience throughout Europe.

Lineup:

Rodrigo Jabah - Lead Vocals

Moumen Rais - Rhythm Guitar

Médrick Miara - Lead Guitar

Vasi Pasniciuc - Bass

Bart Podebski - Drums