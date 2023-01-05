RAMMSTEIN - Birthday Statue Dedicated To Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Stolen Less Than 24 Hours After Unveiling

According to Germany's NDR 1, a statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann erected in celebrtation of his 60th birthday by the artist Roxxy Roxx, was stolen less than 24 hours after being unveiled. It stood in a meadow in the immediate vicinity of the Evershagen Süd stop in Rostock, where Lindemann had lived as a child. The police are currently gathering information and searching for witnesses with regards to the theft.

The statue weighs about 40 kilograms including the base and is hollow inside, and cost the artist approximately 600 euros to make.

Rammstein recently released a video for their new single, "Adieu". The track is featured on the band's latest album, new album, Zeit. Watch the Specter Berlin-directed clip below:

Rammstein recently announced the European Stadium Tour 2023, coming to you next summer. Dates and a video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Dates:

May

22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vingio Parkas

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion

June

2 - Odense, Denmark - Dyrskueplads

7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport

17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz

July

1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo

6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna

15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

22 - Paris, France - Stade de France

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

August

4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium