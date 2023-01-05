RAMMSTEIN - Birthday Statue Dedicated To Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Stolen Less Than 24 Hours After Unveiling
January 5, 2023, 13 minutes ago
According to Germany's NDR 1, a statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann erected in celebrtation of his 60th birthday by the artist Roxxy Roxx, was stolen less than 24 hours after being unveiled. It stood in a meadow in the immediate vicinity of the Evershagen Süd stop in Rostock, where Lindemann had lived as a child. The police are currently gathering information and searching for witnesses with regards to the theft.
The statue weighs about 40 kilograms including the base and is hollow inside, and cost the artist approximately 600 euros to make.
Rammstein recently released a video for their new single, "Adieu". The track is featured on the band's latest album, new album, Zeit. Watch the Specter Berlin-directed clip below:
Rammstein recently announced the European Stadium Tour 2023, coming to you next summer. Dates and a video trailer for the tour can be found below.
Dates:
May
22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vingio Parkas
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion
28 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion
June
2 - Odense, Denmark - Dyrskueplads
7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport
17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz
July
1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo
6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
22 - Paris, France - Stade de France
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
August
4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium