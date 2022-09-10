RAZOR Guitarist DAVE CARLO's Wife Rose Loses Battle Against Cancer

Razor guitarist / founder Dave Carlo's wife Rose has lost her battle with cancer. BraveWords offers condolences to the entire Razor family, friends and fans.







Carlo had written in May that he was suspending all Razor activities to focus on his wife.

"I have been married to this lady for 24 years (as of May 16), we have an autistic son (grown up now – 23 years old) and a daughter with Borderline Personality Disorder (a very tough mental health condition!), she is 21. These kids still depend heavily on their mother, as do I. This is a very unfortunate situation, especially since our new album, Cycle Of Contempt, will be going through a big launch this year. Please support us and buy it when it comes out! You won’t be disappointed."