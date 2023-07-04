RECITE THE CYNIC Feat. FALCONER, UTMARKEN Members To Release Debut Album This Month

Recite The Cynic have announced the July 14 release of their self-titled debut album.

Recite The Cynic is the illogical product of two folk metal artists. In 2021 after Falconmer disbanded after 20 active years, Stefan Weinerhall forced himself to think fresh. After trials and errors some songs took form in a mix of metal and EBM/electro with anything than positive or cheerful lyrics.

What was missing was voclas. Mathias Gyllengahm of the band Utmarken was already a known since he had been a session member on the final Falconer album. He was contacted and happened to be an old synth-fan. After laying down vocals for some songs they mutually agreed to make this a duo and further develop the direction and sound of RTC.

Although both members are from the folky side of metal it might appear strange that RTC is anything but folk inspired. The foundation is electronic music spiced up with metal elements and the “full-on" metal vocals of Mathias. If one is forced to make any likenesses it would be in the vicinity of Die Kruppsand Painbut with a emphasis on strong melodies.

In 2023 the material for the first album was finished and recorded. The mastering was handled by the great Jonas Kjellgren (Sabaton, Immortal, Dynazty, Pain etc.). What will the metal crowd say about this? Will they dare to look past the loops and drum machines and the see past the electronic front to embrace the melodic and bitter power of Recite The Cynic?

Tracklisting:

"Taunting The Jesters"

"Parasites And Leeches"

"Never Question"

"Take The Bullet"

"Valentine"

"Verbal Whore"

"Global Moneygods"

"Constant Discontentment"

"O Sweet Seclusion"