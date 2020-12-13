Red Dragon Kratom Review: Quality, Benefits, Side Effects, and Everything Else

Red Dragon Kratom is a relatively new strain of kratom, but its popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years. Riding on its predictable effects and affordable price, Red Dragon Kratom has carved out an enormous user base of loyal fans.

Like other strains, Red Dragon Kratom is made from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa trees, which belong to the coffee family of plants. However, Red Dragon Kratom has a darker red texture compared to other strains of kratom.

Users will find Red Dragon Kratom primarily in the form of powder extracts and capsules. However, some vendors also offer other variants like topicals and tinctures.

Is Red Dragon Kratom the right choice for you?

How much should you take?

Where is the best place to buy Kratom online?

These and many other questions will be answered in this review. So, let’s get started.

What is Red Dragon Kratom?

Red Dragon Kratom is a dark red strain of kratom and is often called Kratom Red Dragon X or Superior Red Dragon Kratom on account of its color.

The origin of this strain of kratom is not clear, although its benefits closely match those offered by Red Vein Thai Kratom, which is known to be native to Thailand. So, it’s widely presumed that Red Dragon Kratom originated in Thailand. In any case, it’s currently sourced from both Thailand and Malaysia.

These countries have soil composition that infuses the kratom plants with rich alkaloids, which greatly enhance the medicinal effects of kratom in users.

Benefits of Red Dragon Kratom

The human response to Red Dragon Kratom varies from one person to another, depending on their resistance to the extract. However, it’s commonly known to have milder psychotropic effects and more potent potential benefits. Here’s what you can expect from ingesting it:

● Energy Boost

Like coffee, Red Dragon Kratom gives you an energy boost, including physical strength and mental alertness. Your cerebral activity is noticeably higher, and you experience a sense of calmness, relaxation, and focus.



● Stress Release

Red Dragon Kratom relieves you of everyday stress and mental tension. A single dosage of this strain can help you forget the worrying thoughts in your mind and help you tackle your challenges with a clear head.

● Motivation

The mental stimulation it offers goes beyond mere energization. It compels you to perform tasks, activities, and projects that you’ve been mulling over for some time. It improves your thinking process and helps you solve those persistent problems that keep bugging you.

● Deep Relaxation

Even as you melt away your stress, Red Dragon Kratom relaxes your physical body and your mind. It elevates you to a state of exhilaration and warps you in its warm comfort. You experience a general sense of well-being and not a “high” that you’d get from stronger drugs. You’ll still be in full control of yourself, your thoughts, and your actions.

Side Effects of Red Dragon Kratom

Everyone’s body reacts to kratom in different ways. So, it’s ideal for users to find “their” right dosage of each strain of kratom and use it responsibly.

Depending on your body’s biochemistry, resistance to kratom, and the dosage of Red Dragon Kratom you consume, here are some side effects that you could experience:

● Sedation

Depending on how you look at it, this could be a benefit too. But, Red Dragon Kratom is not usually used for its sedative effects. So, we’ve filed it under the side effect. This usually happens when you’ve ingested a higher dosage of the strain.

● Nausea

It’s a common symptom of kratom overdose and is consistent across all strains of kratom. If you experience it, don’t worry. The symptom lasts only in the short-term and will pass away. However, you may also experience some vomiting simultaneously.

● Sweating & Constipation



These are some clear signs that this strain of kratom is not sitting well with your digestive system. If you experience these, then it’s time to reduce your dosage or make the switch to a different strain.

What’s The Right Dosage of Red Dragon Kratom?

As we keep reminding kratom users time and again, the proper dosage of each strain varies from one person to another. Therefore, it’s ideal that users find the right dosage for their body iteratively.

However, to make their job easier, we’ve listed the different dosages at which most people experience specific psychotropic and medicinal effects from Red Dragon Kratom. Here you go:

● Dosage for Stress Release



Users typically experience relaxation, stress-relief, and even sedative effects at around 6gms of Red Dragon Kratom. To find your sweet spot, you can start at 5gms, and increase the dosage in increments of 0.25gms. Don’t forget to note down the effects at different dosages.

● Dosage for Motivation, Energy, and Focus

A quick dose of 2gms of this strain is all it takes to reinvigorate you from the inside.

As you increase the dosage, you experience a growing sense of euphoria, calmness, and even deep comfort that lulls you into sleep.

Verdict

Red Dragon Kratom is a milder strain of kratom. It’s cheap, easy to get, and offers several benefits. It’s a must-have in your drawer.