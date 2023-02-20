REMNANT – New Formation Feat. Former MEGADETH, ICED EARTH Members Issue Debut Single “The Will To Survive”
February 20, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Introducing the band Remnant, with an eclectic mix of metal genres. Debut single “The Will To Survive” is the first taste of what's to come from a few seasoned musicians stretching across two continents.
Growing from brainchild Ilias Papadakis, and with the talents of Lorde Heathen, long time rhythm section Brent & James, and the multi' talented Bill Staley adding his magic.
The band states: “Upcoming songs will be out soon to rattle your ear drums. We hope you enjoy!”
Lineup:
Ilias Papadakis-rhythm/lead guitars (Memorain)
Lorde Heathen- all vocals, grunts and growls (Zimmer's Hole, West of Hell)
Brent 'Deadly' Smedley- drums and triangle (Out of Darkness, Iced Earth, Oracle)
Bill Staley lead guitar (Out of Darkness, Artizan, Farewell To Fear)
James MacDonough - bass guitar (Megadeth, former Iced Earth, Oracle)