Revisiting The 2006 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events around the world. It’s notorious for the best teams in North America facing off against each other for the crown jewel in American Football. Many people make a full day of it; putting their BBQ on, getting the beers in, and enjoying the company of friends and family.

However, it’s also a popular event amongst those who aren’t sports fans. No, we’re not talking about people who place some NFL Lines in the hope to strike lucky and make some money. We’re talking of course about those who tune in purely for the halftime show.

The halftime show has been an important tradition at Super Bowls for many decades now, with some of the biggest acts in the music industry putting on some incredible, and sometimes incredibly bad, performances. In fact, it’s this section of the Super Bowl that attracts more viewers than at any other point throughout the whole event.

Quite often, the event sees an unusual collection of stars collaborating together, such as when Aerosmith, Britney Spears, NSYNC, Nelly & Mary J. Blige all performed together in 2001. Other occasions see musical geniuses such as Michael Jackson and Prince making one-off special performances as well. But no matter what type of act performs, you can guarantee some fans will enjoy more shows than others.

One that has gone down as one of the worst Super Bowl halftime shows of all time was back in 2006 when the Rolling Stones performed at Super Bowl XL (40). Firstly, the people of Detroit, Michigan where the event took place at Ford Field were furious before the event even took off. That’s because Detroit was the birthplace of Motown, and they felt that an event such as the halftime show should pay respect to their heritage.