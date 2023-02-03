REXORIA Streaming “Paradigm” Lyric Video; Imperial Dawn Album Out Now

Black Lodge Records has issued Rexoria's new album Imperial Dawn.

With strong melodies, heavy riffs and exciting keyboards this new album brings a mix of energetic, heavy, and melodic songs led by powerful vocals from Frida Ohlin.

On Imperial Dawn, Rexoria elevate their sound in a way that is sure to be appreciated by both current and new fans.

Frida says: "It's been so long since our previous album, and this release feels extra special for us! Since we are going forward with what I think is our strongest album yet, I am so excited to present this for you all!"

Jonas adds: "I really hope that you all will like this album as much as we do. Welcome to the new era of Rexoria!"

Lyric video for third single “Paradigm” is available below:

Mixed by Stefan Hellblad from Within Temptation and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson, Imperial Dawn is of top quality sound.

Rexoria has previously done several European tours and has played with bands such as Battle Beast, Bloodbound, Dynazty, Hardcore Superstar and Raubtier to name a few.

Order Imperial Dawn here.