RICK WAKEMAN - Deluxe Reissue Of Christmas Variations Album Available Now

Tis the season for holiday music to be heard on every street corner, in every grocery store aisle and over every personal stereo playing the same 5-10 songs over and over and over again. As mid-December approaches, the discernible music lover will be in search of the uniquely crafted, expertly arranged holiday versions to break the merry monotony.

Enter Rick Wakeman’s much-loved album from 2000, Christmas Variations. Featuring a mix of familiar tunes - “Silent Night”, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, and “O Come All Ye Faithful” - as well as lesser known classical-based compositions such as “Christians Awake Salute The Happy Mourn” and “Once In Royal David’s City”, this superb album offers bold interpretations of holiday songs as played by one of the most celebrated keyboardists in all of music.

And this year brings a special offering as a deluxe reissue of Christmas Variations has just been released. Not only does this reissue offer a complete revamp of the artwork, it also has two bonus tracks: “Silent Prayer” and a very moving live performance of “Amazing Grace”.

Christmas Variations is available now on digital, digipak CD and a glorious 2LP colored vinyl set in a gatefold jacket. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Silent Night"

"Hark The Herald Angels Sing"

"Christians Awake Salute The Happy Mourn"

"Away In A Manger"

"While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night"

"O Little Town Of Bethlehem"

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear"

"Once In Royal David's City"

"O Come All Ye Faithful"

"Angels From The Realms Of Glory"

Bonus Tracks:

"Silent Prayer"

"Amazing Grace" (Live At Lincoln Cathedral 2018)