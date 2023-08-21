RIK EMMETT - Legendary TRIUMPH Guitarist / Vocalist To Release Then Again... Album In September; "Magic Power" Streaming Now

Rik Emmett is best known as the guitarist/vocalist for the legendary Canadian hard rock band, Triumph. Between its 16 albums and DVDs, it has received 18 gold and 9 platinum awards in Canada and the United States. They were nominated for multiple Juno Awards, including the Group Of The Year Award in 1979, 1985, 1986, and 1987. It was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame in 2007, into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2008, and into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2019.

Emmett is now releasing Then Again..., worldwide through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) as part of a new deal with Music In Motion Ent.

As he states about the release, “There seems little point in simply trying to repeat history, so we came at it from a different place: the place where Dave Dunlop and I dealt with these songs, on smaller nightclub & intimate listening room stages. Honouring the endurance of these songs, but giving them a fresh, stripped-down and 21st century D.I.Y. perspective.”

Enjoy reimagined versions of classics like, “Lay It On The Line,” “Magic Power,” and “Fight The Good Fight”. Listen to “Magic Power” here, and below.

The classic Triumph album Allied Forces sold over a million copies in the US, while attaining the highest chart positions any Triumph album would attain: #23 in the US and #13 in Canada. It included the songs "Fight The Good Fight" and "Magic Power". "Magic Power" reached #8 on the Billboard Mainstream Top Rock Tracks chart and #51 on the Hot 100, while "Fight The Good Fight" went to #18 on the Top Rock Tracks chart. This bodes well for the success of Emmett’s Then Again....

Then Again... will be available on CD and limited-edition vinyl. Pre-order now and get a very limited signed copy while supplies last.

Tracklisting:

“Never Surrender”

“Ordinary Man”

“Midsummer Daydream”

“Magic Power”

“Fight The Good Fight”

“Petite Etude”

“Lay It On The Line”

“Fantasy Serenade

“Hold On”

“Suitcase Blues”

“Blinding Light Show” (CD only)

“Somebody's Out There--24 Hours A Day--Say Goodbye” (CD only)

