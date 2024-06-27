RIKKI ROCKETT - "POISON Will Be Touring In 2025"

Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, has confirmed that the band will be touring in 2025.

Rockett took to social media to share the news, writing: "Poison will be touring in 2025. As usual, there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all."



Back in March, it was announced that during a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise XI, Poison frontman Bret Michaels hinted the band will do another headline tour. Speaking with Eddie Trunk in February on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Michaels said "We're gonna bring all the Poison greatest hits reunion and make it part of what Parti-Gras (solo tour) is. We'll make it the Poison reunion Parti-Gras and bring a lot of great bands and just without a doubt unleash all those Poison greatest hits."

Michaels' comments during the Rock Legends Cruise XI Q&A below:

"We’ve known each other since we’ve been in junior high school. I wouldn’t be here without Bobby or Rikki or C.C. And then, as you go along, we’ve been together a long time... still great friends. If anyone saw The Stadium Tour, that was a party. And when you’re out there with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett, you’re talking A-plus awesomeness. And we just came out and brought it. For me, what it is, we do a couple of years solo, and then we’ll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with Poison. And we set it up, we schedule it.”

Paramount+ recently announced that the new docuseries, Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal, will premiere exclusively on the service later this year.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine (jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ‘80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake'' Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others.

Based on the acclaimed book “Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion” by esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

“This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock n’ roll. It’s my love letter to the ‘80s,” said Tremaine.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.

