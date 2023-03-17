RING OF GYGES Releases “Parasite” Video From Upcoming Metamorphosis Album

Ring Of Gyges have issued the first single and video, "Parasite", from their forthcoming album Metamorphosis, which is set for release via ViciSolum Productions on May 19. An amazingly vivid and beautifully thought-provoking piece of art, the band will appeal to acts such as Leprous, Port Noir and Haken.

The band on the shooting on the video:

"We spent a very cold couple of days out in the breathtaking landscapes and adorable little villages of South-Western Iceland with our fantastic director Gaui and a fantastic cast of actors, creating the video for our latest single Parasite. Fun fact: one of the scenes is filmed inside the home of the local sheriff in Guðjóns hometown. We hope you enjoy it at least half as much as we enjoyed making it, although Gísli has insisted on a warmer location for the next shoot.”

With intriguing and odd rhythmic patterns, a fresh set of eyes on the ‘70s version of prog rock - and an ability to transfer this to the modern age prog metal, Ring of Gyges are combining several worlds of music in their approach towards prog perfection.

Although Ring Of Gyges are heavily inspired by the progressive rock bands of the ‘70s, their sound is much more metal-oriented and draws influences from progressive bands of the modern age, like Leprous, Haken and alike. They strive to create epic and grandiose music with unconventional song structures and vast soundscapes, often accompanied by philosophical lyrics.

Lineup:

Helgi Jónsson - Vocals, Guitars

Gudjón Sveinsson - Vocals, Guitars

Einar Merlin Cortes - Drums, Percussion

Gísli Tór Ingólfsson - Piano, Organ, Synth, Vocals

Torsteinn Ýmir Ásgeirsson - Bass