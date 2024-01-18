RIOT V Singer TODD MICHAEL HALL Featured On FRONT ROW WARRIORS' "Dystopian Time"; Lyric Video

Front Row Warriors are about to release their next big banger - the power metal influenced song, "Dystopian Time", with a warning message, influenced by the myths of Indian cultures.

A song whose lyrics couldn't be more haunting and stirring, with a terrific vocal performance by Todd Michael Hall (Riot V) and Elkie Gee in a soulful duet.

Enjoy their new masterpiece and check out their album Wheel Of Fortune, which was released on June 9, 2023 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records as vinyl and CD/Digipak. The album was awarded the "Best Hard Rock Album" for 2023 by Deutscher Rock & Pop Musikerverband e.V and the Deutsche Popstiftung. Get the album here.

Front Row Warriors lineup:

Elkie Gee – Vocals

Jay-G – Drums

Sorin Badin – Guitars

Richie Seibel – Keyboards

Timo Michels – Bass

Stef Binnig-Gollub – Guitar