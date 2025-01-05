ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share Cover Of A BILLY IDOL Classic For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, kick off 2025 with a kitchen performance of the Billy Idol classic, "Rebel Yell".

In 2024, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens performed "Rebel Yell" live from the secret balcony on the 103rd Floor of the Empire State Building in New York City to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Rebel Yell album. Watch the video below:

Billy Idol celebrated the 40th anniversary of his landmark album, Rebel Yell, with a deluxe expanded edition, out now via Capitol/UMe.

Available to order here, the reissue includes a selection of previously unreleased songs and demos, the Poolside remix of Idols smash hit "Eyes Without A Face", and the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens original "Best Way Out Of Here" from the original sessions.

Originally released in November 1983, Rebel Yell is the twice-platinum follow-up to Idols self-titled debut. The album features the iconic singles "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy", "Rebel Yell", and "Catch My Fall". The reissue is available in 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. See below for complete tracklistings.

Rebel Yell (Expanded Edition) tracklistings:

2xLP:

Disc 1, Side A

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

Disc 1, Side B

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2, Side A

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

Disc 2, Side B

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)

2xCD/Digital Album:

Disc 1

"Rebel Yell"

"Daytime Drama"

"Eyes Without A Face"

"Blue Highway"

"Flesh For Fantasy"

"Catch My Fall"

"Crank Call"

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows"

"The Dead Next Door"

Disc 2

"Best Way Out Of Here"

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

"Daytime Drama" (Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Demo)

"Catch My Fall" (Early Version)

"Crank Call" (Demo)

"(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows" (Demo)

"Rebel Yell" (Session Take)

"Blue Highway" (Original Demo)

"Flesh For Fantasy" (Session Take)

"Catch My Fall" (Original Demo)

"Motorbikin" (Session Take)

"Eyes Without A Face" (Poolside remix)

"Best Way Out Of Here" visualizer:

Flesh For Fantasy” demo:

"Love Don't Live Here Anymore" visualizer: