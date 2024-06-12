ROBERT PLANT Surprise Visits Wisconsin Record Store

Robert Plant visited B-Side Records in Madison, WI on June 10 in a surprise visit, reports Wisconsin Public Radio.

Plant “kind of gave me a glance as he walked by. And I recognized him but didn’t say anything,” owner Steve Manley recalled. “So, he just went to the back of the store and started browsing, and I left him alone.”

After about 20 minutes, Plant approached Manley again. He wanted to know what was playing over the store’s speakers. It was the 2023 LP The Window from Chicago indie group Ratboys.

To celebrate the launch of their extensive summer tour, Plant and Krauss released their own rendition of "When The Levee Breaks" (Rounder Records). With the song having been a part of the country, blues and rock n roll canon for nearly a century, the duo’s smouldering take quickly became a climactic, ephemeral staple of their setlists over the past several years. Now, as more and more fans are getting to experience the fiddle-led, harmony-laden and dirge-like arrangement of a perennial favorite, Plant and Krauss are pleased to present their live version as a gift for all to hear.

"When The Levee Breaks" is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ first single since 2021’s chart-topping album, Raise The Roof. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and 27x Grammy-winner are currently performing highlights from the record – as well as hits from 2007’s Raising Sand, and choice reimaginings of Led Zeppelin cuts – on a run of nearly 40 dates across North America. Reunited once more, and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours, the two vocalists are joined by an ace ensemble of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, who is showcased on the stunning modal fiddle solo and multi-instrumentalist Viktor Krauss, all of whom can be heard on When The Levee Breaks.

Buy/stream Plant and Krauss' new version of "When The Levee Breaks" here, and listen below:

Plant and Krauss launched their new North American tour earlier this month. The trek will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

June

12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*#

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson