Rockstar Photographer NATHAN JAMES Releases "Toxic World" Single And Music Video

Nathan James is on fire with his last release "The Hanged Man" doing over 600K Spotify streams in the first month. While also having the song being added in the full SXM Octane radio rotation.

"My next song, 'Toxic World', takes a deep dive into the modern art/music world calling out the 'Fast Food Music' that we currently see a lot of “artists” making," says Nathan James.

Stream the single here, and watch the music video below:

Nathan James will be heading out on tour with Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse this summer. The tour will kick off on July 19 in Sauget, IL at Pop's and conclude on August 12 in Fort Wayne, IN.

Nathan James is an independent artist who is a “Photographer Rockstar.” Nathan stands for the popular outcast with a goal to turn all life experiences good or bad into “More Art” through music and photography.

Hailing from the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, Nathan James has always been pushing out his creative energy for the world to see. Building a foundation as one of the most desired entertainment photographer behind some of the industry’s most iconic shots (Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Post Malone & many more.

Since his burst onto the music scene in early 2020, Nathan James has already developed into a full-blown rockstar, manifesting his creative influences into a unique musical identity. It would be an understatement to say that Nathan hit the ground running. Despite the compromising circumstances of COVID-19, Nathan James has released multiple singles and amassed millions of streams across all platforms.

Nathan James has no intention of stopping his production of “More Art”. Whether it’s photography, music, or any other form of art, Nathan James is a unique presence that cannot go unnoticed. In a world full of creativity and expression, Nathan James urges people everywhere to create “More Art”, and he’s not afraid to lead by example.