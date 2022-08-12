ROLLING STONES, KISS, U2 Approached For Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Before Disney Landed On AEROSMITH

A recent report from Weird Disney claims that The Rolling Stones were Disney’s first choice for the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster, until they asked for $10M.

According to the report, for those who have experienced it, it is hard to imagine the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios featuring any other band than Aerosmith. The match seems made in heaven. And yet, if any of Disney’s original choices had said “yes,” it could all have been quite different.

The first band that Disney approached was The Rolling Stones, but, at a price of $10 million dollars, they proved too expensive. After that, Disney asked KISS, who also asked for more money than Disney was prepared to pay, and U2, who weren’t interested in being part of a thrill ride.

And so, as their fourth choice, Disney contacted Aerosmith, with whom their movie department was working on the soundtrack for the disaster movie Armageddon. Not only did Aerosmith agree, they did so at a more reasonable price. And the rest, as they say, is history.